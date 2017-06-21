Football Results

Park Hill United beat Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (2) of Diamonds 6-1 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Lauders United will meet DESCO Strikers of Dickson at 4:30 this afternoon also at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Meanwhile, Downstreet United went on a goal scoring spree beating Humble Lions (2) 19-2 yesterday afternoon in the National Lotteries Authority/FLOW/Hairoun/COMPUTEC/Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sounds System, Marriaqua Football League at the Cane End Playing Field.

The goals for Downstreet United were scored by Dennis Browne (5), Ozari Hanson (4), Ian Dick (3), and there was a goal each by Kemron Culzac, Deandre Smith, Kimron Williams, Curtlan Williams, Chang-“I” Dick and Ear Spencer.

Andrew Williams and Rayshawn Williams scored a goal each for Humble Lions (2).

At 4:30 this afternoon, Country Meet Town Out-Ah-Trouble will play against Pride and Joy (2) also at the Cane End Playing Field.









