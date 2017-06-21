Plans for World Creativity Day

St Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to lead the thrust for the commemoration of World Creativity Day in April next year.

This follows the successful tabling of a Resolution earlier this year by the Permanent Mission of St Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations.

In an interview with the API, Ambassador Rhonda King, Permanent Representative of St Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, said the Resolution, entitled World Creativity and Innovation Day, covers a range of areas, which are connected to creativity.

She said it promotes international cooperation in the economic, social, cultural, educational and health field.

Ambassador King said a web site will be launched next month as part of the ongoing plan to take the initiative forward.

The World Creativity and Innovation Day Resolution called for the international recognition of April 21 as the day to highlight the role of creativity and innovation in problem solving. The Resolution received widespread support from Member States of the United Nations.









