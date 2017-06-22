Environmental Responsibility

An appeal has been made here for Vincentians and visitors to act responsibly to ensure that they do not contract any food-bourne illnesses during the Carnival Season.

Neri James, Chief Environmental Health Officer, made the appeal, as Carnival activities contain to gain momentum here.

Mr. James said there is usually an increase in the sale and consumption of food around this time, and he urged persons to take the necessary precautions, to avoid the spread of diseases.

He asks that persons attend the Food Handlers Sessions that are currently takin place to be certified and also registered.

Mr. James also spoke of some the other challenges which the Department faces during the Carnival period.

He said there are challenges with littering and the management of human bodily waste.









