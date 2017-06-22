Football Updates

Lauders United defeated DESCO Strikers of Dickson 4-2 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Today at 4:30 pm, Brownstown United will meet Reeve’s Level of Cedars also at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Also, 10-goals were scored yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field as Country Meet Town Out-Ah-Trouble defeated Pride and Joy (2) 6-4 in the National Lotteries Authority/FLOW Hairoun/COMPUTEC/Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sounds System, Marriaqua Football League.

Pride and Joy (1) will meet Greggs FC (2) in this afternoon’s match at half past four also at the Cane End Playing Field.

Meanhwhile, the Final and Third Place Play-off of this year’s National First Division Football League will be played on Sunday at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Jebelle FC and Owia Strikers will meet at 2:00 pm to decide the Third Place and Fourth Places, with the Title match at 4:00 pm between Largo Height FC and North Leeward Predators.









