The FLOW National Netball Championship will resume today at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose after a short break.

At 5:00 pm, OSCO Ball Warriors of Owia and X-CEED Sports Club will square-off in a Division (3) match.

The other scheduled match between Green Hill Sports Club and French Verandah X-CEED in the Second Division has been postponed to Saturday afternoon.









