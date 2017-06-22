The Public Sector Reform Unit will host a Panel Discussion here tomorrow, to bring the curtain down on activities to mark Public Service Week.

The activities are being held under the theme: Accelerating Innovative Citizen-Centered Approaches for Improved Service Delivery.

Tomorrow’s discussion will focus on the topic: How do we accelerate innovation in Public Service Delivery in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Forum will feature presentations from five experienced and competent professionals from the Public and Private Sectors and Civil Society to share their knowledge and professional perspectives, as they contribute towards innovative ideas for Public Service modernization and transformation.

Public Servants and other members of the General Public are being encouraged to attend.

The Discussion will be followed by the announcement and distribution of the Customer Service Excellence Awards.

The event will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.









