Social Media Workshop

The National Broadcasting Corporation was among media houses from the region represented at a Consultation/Workshop in Barbados, which was held to create Social Media Guidelines for Broadcasters and Journalists in the Caribbean.

The two-day workshop, which ended yesterday, involved participants from media entities throughout the Caribbean. NBC was represented by Programme Manager Colvin Harry.

The forum was organized by UNESCO, in partnership with the Public Media Alliance (PMA) and with support from Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU)

The consultation was designed to compile social media guidelines for media outlets in the Caribbean. The guidelines set out policies and best practices to ensure that the media use social media productively and avoid common pitfalls.

The workshop facilitator was Paul Myers, who has a career in computing and internet research and development that dates to 1978. Mr. Myers leads the BBC Academy’s Investigation Support project.

The workshop and meeting curriculum focused on several areas, including accountability, accuracy and honesty, building communities, ethics and confidential information, hate speech, personal social media, responsiveness, security and verification.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related