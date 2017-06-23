Dynamite out of Soca Monarch Semifinals

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) says one of the Semifinalists for the Ragga Soca Monarch Semifinals, scheduled to take place tomorrow evening, will no longer be competing in that competition.

Ashford Wood, CEO at the Carnival Development Corporation, told NBC News that Joel ‘Dynamite’ Tyril earlier this week indicated his intention to drop out of the competition as he received other opportunities to promote his music during a tour overseas,

Mr. Wood said Dynamite is being replaced by one of the reserves who were chosen during the preliminary judging of the competition.

The Ragga and Soca Monarch semifinals will take place tomorrow at the E T Joshua Airport Tarmac from 6:00 pm

During the event fifty semifinalists will compete for a spot in the finals of both competitions.









