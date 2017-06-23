Football Updates

South Union Defenders outplayed Brownstown United of Georgetown beating them 8-1 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Dorian Dallaway and Romario Dennie scored three goals each for South Union Defenders and there was goal each by Valdo Anderson and Ronaldo Edwards.

The goal for Brownstown United of Georgetown was scored by Kadeem Duncan.

At 4:30 this afternoon, South Rivers United will meet Chapmans FC also at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Meanwhile, Pride and Joy (1) gained a 5-1 victory over Greggs FC (2) in yesterday afternoon’s match of the National Lotteries Authority/ FLOW/Hairoun/COMPUTEC/Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sounds System, Marriaqua Football League at the Cane End Playing Field.

Today at 4:30 pm, QCESCO Titans will meet Humble Lions Under-20 also at the Cane End Playing Field.









