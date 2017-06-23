NLA National Cricket Fixtures

The National Lotteries Authority Premier and First Divisions Cricket Championship will continue this weekend.

In the Premier Division, Police Two will meet Victors One at the Sion Hill Playing Field, FLOW Radcliffe will oppose Team Rivals at the Park Hill Playing Field and Guardian General Saints will play against Carl Joseph Law Chambers ASCO at Arnos Vale (2).

Tomorrow in the First Division 50-overs Championship, French Verandah Community College will face Victors Two at the Main Arnos Vale Playing Field.

On Sunday also at Main Arnos Vale Playing Field, Providence Electronics North Leeward will tackle Combined Youths and at the Stubbs Playing Field, Rudy’s Electrical Unique Warriors will come against Radcliffe Too.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related