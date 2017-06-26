Finalists for Ragga and Soca Monarch

Twenty-three Finalists have been selected to compete in the Finals of the Ragga & Soca Monarch Competitions, following the Semifinals held last weekend.
In the Ragga Soca Category, the Finalists are:
1. Cleopatra Hendrickson
2. Allaji ‘Alla-G’ James
3. Devonte Peters and Utamu Rose (Prime Time)
4. Jamarlie ‘L Pank’ Stapleton
5. Keronna ‘Keke’ Samuel
6. Nickeisha ‘Nikky D Diva’ Pierre
7. Kalid ‘Kavid’ Walters featuring Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
8. Shernelle ‘Skarpyon’ Williams
9. Shaunelle Mc Kenzie
10. Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd
11 Hance John
In the Soca Monarch Category, the Finalists are:
1. Keith ‘Grabba Finnesse’ Charles
2. Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper
3. Ryan ‘Royal’ Abraham
4. Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd
5. Hance John
6. Shanel Nanton
7. Travis ‘Wizskid’ Lynch
8. Kenroy ‘Rus-T’ Baptiste
9. Jamarie ‘L Pank’ Stapleton
10. Alhaji ‘Alla-G’ James
11. Leslie ‘Flanka’ Chapman
12. Naphtali Duncan
The Ragga and Soca Monarch Finals are slated for Saturday 8th July, at the Victoria Park commencing at 9:00 pm.
