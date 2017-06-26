Finalists for Ragga and Soca Monarch

Twenty-three Finalists have been selected to compete in the Finals of the Ragga & Soca Monarch Competitions, following the Semifinals held last weekend.

In the Ragga Soca Category, the Finalists are:

1. Cleopatra Hendrickson

2. Allaji ‘Alla-G’ James

3. Devonte Peters and Utamu Rose (Prime Time)

4. Jamarlie ‘L Pank’ Stapleton

5. Keronna ‘Keke’ Samuel

6. Nickeisha ‘Nikky D Diva’ Pierre

7. Kalid ‘Kavid’ Walters featuring Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper

8. Shernelle ‘Skarpyon’ Williams

9. Shaunelle Mc Kenzie

10. Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd

11 Hance John

In the Soca Monarch Category, the Finalists are:

1. Keith ‘Grabba Finnesse’ Charles

2. Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper

3. Ryan ‘Royal’ Abraham

4. Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd

5. Hance John

6. Shanel Nanton

7. Travis ‘Wizskid’ Lynch

8. Kenroy ‘Rus-T’ Baptiste

9. Jamarie ‘L Pank’ Stapleton

10. Alhaji ‘Alla-G’ James

11. Leslie ‘Flanka’ Chapman

12. Naphtali Duncan

The Ragga and Soca Monarch Finals are slated for Saturday 8th July, at the Victoria Park commencing at 9:00 pm.









