St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua celebrates 50 years

The St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua formerly Marriaqua Secondary School will be hosting a number of activities leading up to its 50th anniversary celebration on September 16th, 2018.

Principal of the St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua, Sister Jacintha Wallace, said the year-long activities will commence in September this year.

Sister Wallace said the institution has contributed significantly to the community through the provision of a cadre of trained professionals and the school is well known for its high level of discipline.

Principal of the St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua, Sister Jacintha Wallace.









