Building Codes Reminder

Vincentians are again being reminded to comply with the guidelines of the National Building Code when constructing their homes and other buildings.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, Michelle Forbes issued the remainder, in light of the fact that the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season is now under well underway. The Season runs from June 1st through November 30th.

Miss Forbes says forecasters predict a 45 percent chance of an above-normal season this year and she is appealing to persons to ensure that their homes and other structures are built to standards that can withstand damage from Hurricanes and other weather events.









