Tropical Wave Update

Local officials are monitoring the weather, as St. Vincent & the Grenadines continue to be affected by the Tropical Wave.

According to NEMO, analysis of the weather conditions during the morning has indicated a steady decrease of the cloudiness and showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. However, occasional moderate to heavy downpours are still possible. As a consequence, the threat of flooding has decreased.

The Flood-Watch has been discontinued as of 12:00 p.m., today Wednesday, 28th June, 2017. The Met Office says some flash-flooding is possible over some areas of the island. Rainfall accumulations of up to 4-6 inches are possible with higher amounts over mountainous terrain.

Residents in flood prone areas and areas prone to land slippage should continue to exercise caution and remain on the alert.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related