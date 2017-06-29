Calypso Semi-Finalists

Twenty-two Calypsonians will battle in the National Calypso Semi-Finals tonight, for a chance to challenge the reigning Monarch Zamfir Man Zangie Adams in the Finals next weekend.

The line-up comprises:

Dynamites Calypso Tent

1. Dennis Bowman

Graduates Calypso Tent

1. Chewalee ‘Chewalee’ Johnson

2. Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar

3. Maxwell “Tajoe” Francis

On Tour Calypso Tent

1. Kenneth ‘Vibrating Scakes’ Alleyne

2. John ‘I’ Oliver

3. Grantley ‘Ipa’ Constance

4. Elvis ‘Abby Jah’ Abby

5. Robert ‘Patches’ King

6. Wendell ‘Speeshie’Goodrich

7. Glenford ‘Azarah’ Charles

Upstage

1. Joanna Christopher

2. Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd

3. Shaunelle Mc Kenzie

4. Cleopatra ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson

5. Fitzroy ‘Bro Ebony’ Joseph

6. Shena Collins

7. Cecile “Lil Bit” King

8. Brian ‘Sprinter’ John

9. Vivian ‘I Come’ Miller

10 Kristianna ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher

11 Shernelle ‘Skarpyan’ Williams

Reserves:

1. Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid

2. Joel ‘Navel String’ Bartholomew

Tonight’s Show begins 8pm and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.









