Calypso Semi-Finalists

Twenty-two Calypsonians will battle in the National Calypso Semi-Finals tonight, for a chance to challenge the reigning Monarch Zamfir Man Zangie Adams in the Finals next weekend.
The line-up comprises:
Dynamites Calypso Tent
1. Dennis Bowman
Graduates Calypso Tent
1. Chewalee ‘Chewalee’ Johnson
2. Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar
3. Maxwell “Tajoe” Francis
On Tour Calypso Tent
1. Kenneth ‘Vibrating Scakes’ Alleyne
2. John ‘I’ Oliver
3. Grantley ‘Ipa’ Constance
4. Elvis ‘Abby Jah’ Abby
5. Robert ‘Patches’ King
6. Wendell ‘Speeshie’Goodrich
7. Glenford ‘Azarah’ Charles
Upstage
1. Joanna Christopher
2. Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd
3. Shaunelle Mc Kenzie
4. Cleopatra ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson
5. Fitzroy ‘Bro Ebony’ Joseph
6. Shena Collins
7. Cecile “Lil Bit” King
8. Brian ‘Sprinter’ John
9. Vivian ‘I Come’ Miller
10 Kristianna ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher
11 Shernelle ‘Skarpyan’ Williams
Reserves:
1. Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid
2. Joel ‘Navel String’ Bartholomew
Tonight’s Show begins 8pm and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.
