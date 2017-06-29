FLOW National Netball Results

Yesterday’s inclement weather forced the postponement of the scheduled matches in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.

Today’s revised programme for the remaining matches in the Championships will now take place this afternoon along with the Presentation of Prizes and Awards, and the Closing Ceremony.

At 5:00 pm, the 2nd Division Knock-out Final between French Verandah X-CEED and Nice Radio Clinchers will take place, and at 5:45 pm, Metrocint General Insurance Maple will meet Western Union Mitres in the 1st Division Knock-out Final.

The Presentation of Prizes and Awards, and the Closing Ceremony will follow those matches.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association says all teams in the Championships must turn out in full Uniforms for today’s Presentation of Awards ad Prizes and the Closing Ceremony.









