Football Updates

Defending champions, St. Vincent and the Grenadines were beaten 2-1 by St. Lucia yesterday in the two opening matches in this year’s e Windward Islands Senior Men’s Football Championship at the Kirani James Stadium in St. George’s Grenada.

Goals by Danny MUL-LAC-KEY in the 74th minute, and Kurt Frederick in the 80th earned St. Lucia the victory.

Chavel Cunningham scored St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ consolation goal in the 89th minute.

Grenada and Dominica played to a 1-1 draw in yesterday’s 2nd match.

Julian Wade put Dominica in the lead with a goal in the 14th minute. Grenada equalized in the 74th minute when Rickson Phillip converted.

The Championship will continue tomorrow. Dominica will play against Guest Team, Barbados, with Grenada meeting St. Lucia.

Those matches will be played at the Fond Playing Field in Patrick.

Meanwhile, SV United of Georgetown and Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC of Diamonds played to a 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s match of the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Yesterday’s scheduled match between Progressive Force of Georgetown and Pride and Joy was postponed because of a waterlogged field.

That match will now be played this afternoon at half past four at the Diamonds Playing Field weather permitting.

AND, yesterday afternoon’s inclement weather here forced the postponement of the scheduled match at the Cane End Playing Field in the National Lotteries Authority/FLOW/Hairoun/ COMPUTEC/Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sound System Marriaqua Football Championships.

The match was to have been between QCESCO Titans and Tallawahs of Freeland. It will be re-scheduled.

Today at 4:30 pm weather permitting, Greggs FC (1) will meet Country Meet Town Out-Ah-Trouble also at the Cane End Playing Field.









