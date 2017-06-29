NEMO & Disaster Preparedness

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, is reminding Vincentians to take the necessary precautions to ensure that they would not suffer loss of life or damage to their properties, during a Hurricane or any other weather event.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes issued the remainder, as local authorities continue to monitor the weather, in light of the fact that the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season is now well underway.

The Season runs from June 1st through November 30th.

Miss Forbes said Hurricanes and other storms can cause significant damage and while St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been spared thus far, the country can be affected at any time by a natural disaster.









