Volunteers calling themselves: Friends of the SVG Dove Club will be stationed at a number of locations around Kingstown tomorrow, as the Club embarks on a fund-raising drive, dubbed: the SVG Dove Club Blue Bucket Appeal.

The funds are being raised to assist the families of children who have undergone surgery or received any other medical treatment from the World Pediatric Project.

Gloria Williams, one of the Volunteers of the Dove Club, said the Club was established seven years ago to help these families with expenses associated with their medical treatments.

Miss Williams urged the public to support the Blue Bucket Appeal and be on the look-out for Volunteers who will be in Kingstown tomorrow June 30th and next Friday July 7th with Blue Buckets

The Volunteers will be in Kingstown between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm on both Fridays.

Monies collected from this appeal will go towards the children and parents from current and upcoming medical missions of the World Pediatric Project, who will undertake complex procedures in the United States.









