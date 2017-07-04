Bequia T20 Cricket Results

Fully Loaded, Sugar Reef Bequia United and Monica Cash and Carry Port Elizabeth won matches in the Hairoun Bequia Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

Fully Loaded gained a 7-wicket victory over Whale-boner Superstars. The scores: Whale-boner Superstars 74 off 12.1-overs; Denson Hoyte 3 for 17, Phillip Baptiste 2 for 15, Fully Loaded 75 for 3 off 6.3-overs; Mickron Mc Dowall 26; Bevon Stowe 2 for 30.

Sugar Reef Bequia United beat Friendship United by 65 runs. The scores: Sugar Reef Bequia United 216 for 6 off 20-overs; Rickford Walker 128, Chelson Stowe 33 not out.

Friendship United 151 off 18.3-overs; John Miller 66, Travis Cumberbatch 28; Adinol Richards 3 for 27, Jenry Ollivierre 2 for 19, Glenroy Gregg 2 for 20.

And, Monica Cash and Carry Port Elizabeth defeated Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters by 4 wickets.

The scores: Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters 153 for 9 off 20-overs; Aaron Friday 2 for 25, Terron Campbell 2 for 33, Monica Cash and Carry Port Elizabeth 156 for 7 off 17.1-overs; Ryan Richards 55 not out, Joseph Francis 52; Victor Williams 2 for 22, Roland Ollivierre 2 for 33.









