Junior Caribbean Squash Day 2 Results

Yesterday’s second day of the Junior Caribbean Squash Individual Championships in Guyana was not a good one for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Kai Bentick advanced to the Final of the Boys Under-17 Championship with victory over Guyanese, Daniel Islam in the semi-final. Bentick won the match 11-7, 11-9, 12-10.

It was the only victory for St. Vincent and the Grenadines on a day when Jaydon Williams was beaten by SHI-LOH AS-RE-GADO of Guyana 8-11, 11-8, 4-11, 7-11 in the Boys Under-11 Consolation Quarter-Finals;

Vincentian, Giovanna Miller-Alexander lost the Girls Under-15 semi-finals to Barbadian, Chelsie Samuel 5-11, 8-11, 7-11, and Mikal Quashie lost the Boys Under-19 Consolation Quarter-finals 9-11, 6-11, 7-11 to Reginald Brewster of Barbados.

Today, Giovanna Miller-Alexander contest the Girls Under-15 Bronze Medal match against Madison Fernandes of Guyana at 10:20 am, and Kai Bentick will play his 5th straight Junior Caribbean Individual Squash Boys Under-17 Final against Khamal Cumberbatch of Barbados. That match is at 11:40 am.









