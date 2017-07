Pride and Joy (2) defeated Humble Lions (2) 6-5 in an 11-goal thriller yesterday afternoon in the National Lotteries Authority/ FLOW/Hairoun/COMPUTEC/Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sound System Marriaqua Football Championships at the Cane End Playing Field.

Today at 4:30 pm, Tallawahs of Freeland will meet QCESCO Titans also at the Cane End Playing Field.









