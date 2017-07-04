Senior Men’s Windward Football

Substitute, SAY-DREL Lewis scored two goals yesterday afternoon for host Grenada as they secured a 4-3 victory over St. Vincent and the Grenadines in their re-scheduled Windward Islands Senior Men’s Football Championship match at the Kirani James Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada.

It was one of two matches that had been postponed from Sunday because the Fond Playing Field in St. Patrick was left unfit for play because of persistent heavy rain over two days.

Grenada scored four goals by the 15th minute of the second half, with goals from Nicko Williams in the 14th minute, SAY-DREL Lewis in the 32nd and 54th, and Rickson Phillip in the 56th minute.

The goals for St. Vincent and the Grenadines were converted by Chavel Cunningham in the 39th minute; JAH-VIN Sutherland in the 63rd; and Myron Samuel in the 88th minute.

The defeat has left defending champions, St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the bottom of the standings without a point.

St. Lucia and Barbados played to a 1-1 draw in yesterday’s other re-scheduled.









