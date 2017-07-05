Jevovah Witness Convention

Jehovah’s Witnesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines say their convention to be held later this month at the Arnos Vale Sports complex, is open to everyone from all religions.

The convention is scheduled to take place from July 14th to 16th under the theme “Don’t Give Up”.

Local organisers said the three-day Convention will address issues affecting people in their lives day-to-day lives, and offer solutions from a Biblical standpoint.

Stanley Joslyn, volunteer for the Annual Convention, said the program will be taking place in over 200 countries and he reiterated that there is no cost attached for attendance and it is free for all to attend.

He said the program will be delivered globally in over seven hundred different languages.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related