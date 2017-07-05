Junior Calypso & Soca Winners

Two siblings are celebrating today, after capturing the titles in the Primary and Secondary categories of the Junior Calypso Competition yesterday.

Kristian “Lil Kris” Christopher retained his title in the Primary Schools category of the Junior Calypso competition and his sister Kristina “Singing Kristy” Christopher was crowned Monarch in Secondary Schools category.

Meanwhile, M’riah “Young Siah” Robertson won the Junior Soca Monarch following yesterday’s competition at the Victoria Park.

The other winners in the junior calypso category are Ziel ‘Singing Ziel’ Cain of the New Prospect Primary who placed second and Jontial ‘De man Jon-T’ Burke of the Paradise Primary placed third.

In the Secondary School calypso category Second was Damian ‘Boney Man’ Noel of St. Martin’s Secondary and third was Daleann ‘Lady Dale’ Nero of the Sandy Bay Secondary.

In the Junior Soca category Kristiana ‘Singing Kristy’ Christopher Thomas Saunders Secondary placed second while Delisha ‘Soca D’ Brackin of the Sandy Bay Secondary placed third.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related