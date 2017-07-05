Mustique T20 Cricket Results

SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks defeated Plantation Rangers by 123 in the Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Mustique Playing Field last weekend.
The final scores: SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks 194 for 5 in a match reduced to 18-overs because of rain; Shem Browne 68, O’Neil Thomas 57, Gemy Richardson 13, Razime Browne 9 not out; Winston Granderson 2 for 31, Vibert Williams 1 for 47.
Plantation Rangers 71 off 16.1-overs; SHER-BERTH Jacobs 4 for 19, Shem Browne 3 for 5.
The other scheduled match between the defending champions A-LUM-BRE-RA Sweepers and Black Moon Alliance was abandoned because of rain.
The Championship was suspended until after the Carnival Celebrations.
