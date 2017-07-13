The organizers of the annual summer crash academy is promising this year’s participants one big great adventure.

The two week program will be held at the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School from August 7th -19th.

President of the Summer Crash Academy Incorporated Jolene Lewis said the activities remains central to the theme of fun and learning, where participants will have the opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends and create life long memories.

Ms. Lewis said the program will be held in a safe and comfortable environment with adult supervision.

The deadline for registration is July 31st, interested persons can contact the Summer Crash Academy Incorporated via email: summercrash_academy @hotmail.com or at the special registration at the Troumaca Ontario Secondary school on July 22nd at 10am.









