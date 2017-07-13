Athletics Summer Camp

IT-DAT Athletics Academy’s 6th Annual 8-week Summer Camp began at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday.

Young Athletes between 10 and 20 years are attending the Camp for exposure to the principles of training, with special emphasis on sprints, hurdles and the lateral jumps. The participants are primarily members of the Academy. Other Young Athletes are also attending by invitation.

The Camp is being held Mondays to Saturdays during the eight weeks. Morning sessions are from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm, with afternoon sessions from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Director of the Camp is IAAF Level V Coach, Mike Ollivierre, and motivational speakers will deal with crucial social issues affecting young people. There will also be sessions on Agriculture and Horticulture.

The Academy was launched on 14th June 2012, and is aimed at promoting the Development of Track and Field in St. Vincent and the Grenadines by identifying talent, providing Professional coaching, and seeking Educational opportunities.

The Ultimate objective is to develop an environment that can consistently produce Professional Athletes.









