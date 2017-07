Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the body which was discovered in Yambou on Sunday.

Police say the victim’s face was extensively decomposed as they are asking relatives and friends who have a missing member, to contact the nearest police station, to assist in identifying the body of the deceased.

Investigations into the circumstances leading up to the cause of death are ongoing.









