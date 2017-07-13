J’ouvert Results

Fitzhughes took the top position in the J’ouvert King Competition, with the portrayal: Do You Know How It Feels to In Peach, while Jouvert Fanatics took the second and third positions with Tek Ah Chance Eye Witness News and Mas in the Horse-Pee-Tall.

In the Queen of J’ouvert category, J’ouvert Fanatics took the first and second positions, with Me Ah The Sugar Mami and Stone Blu Vex, while the Green Hill Sports and Cultural Organisation was third with Sugar Mami.

In the Individuals category, the Green Hill Sports and Cultural organization was first with No Miss Carival; Casandra De Coteau was second with Wild Out of D Bush and J’ouvert Fanatics was third with Loose It.

In the Couples Competition, J’ouvert Fanatics took the first and second positions with Jessica Gay Way the Hole Hog and Pot Holes while the Green Hill Sports and Cultural Organisation took the third spot with Pot Hold Possy.

In the Groups Competition, the Green Hill Sports and Cultural Organisation took the first and second positions, with We Have Trump and Wuking Men’s Association

And in the Traditional Bands category, J’ouvert Fanatics was first with Anything Cud Wuk; the Green Hill Sports and Cultural Organisation was second with All In One; and The Graduates third with Graduates Class of 1967.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related