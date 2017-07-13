The Office of the Police Oversight Body (P.O.B) is now located at the Ministry of National Security on the 4th Floor of the Financial Complex, Bay Street, Kingstown.

The P.O.B was set up to investigate, adjudicate and report upon cases of excesses against persons by members of the Police Force.

Persons wishing to lodge a complaint can do so in person by making an appointment with the Secretary or in writing in a sealed envelope to the Chairman, Bishop Sonny Williams.

This can be done at the Office, Monday to Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m and noon.

The Chairman can also be contacted at telephone numbers 457-9242 or 456-5194.









