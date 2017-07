Shertz Problem Child James is celebrating today, after being adjudged the 2017 Road March Champion with his hit: Never Bow.

Problem Child amassed 68 points to take the title.

2017 Soca Monarch Delroy Fireman Hooper took the second position, scoring 45 points with Wild, while Shane Hypa-4000 Husbands was third with 37 points for Riddim Section.

The Road March title is awarded to the song that is most popular on the road on Monday and Tuesday, and during the judging at Mardi Gras.









