Following a break last weekend for the Carnival Celebrations, the Bequia Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will resume this weekend at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth.

Tomorrow at 2.00 pm, Friendship United will meet Monica Cash and Carry Port Elizabeth.

On Sunday at 10.00 am, Port Elizabeth Masters will oppose Bequia Venture Royal Challengers, and at 2.00 pm, Sugar Reef Bequia United will play against Fully Loaded.









