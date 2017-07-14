Caricom Energy Meeting

Several issues are down for discussion when the Second Meeting of the Regional Project Team for the Development of the CARICOM Energy Efficiency Building Code convenes here later this month.

The CARICOM Secretariat, in collaboration with the CARICOM Regional Organization for Standards (CROSQ) will host the meeting on July 24th and 25th.

The Meeting will be held in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is being supported by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Technical Assistance (REETA) Program.

The CARICOM Secretariat and CROSQ are seeking to develop an Energy Efficiency Building Code (EEBC) for CARICOM.

The regional EEBC is expected to address all aspects of energy use in buildings.

The Delegates will also seek to reach consensus on the proposed changes to the Draft Caribbean Application Document CAD.

When finalized, the Code with the concomitant CAD will be presented to Member States for validation and adoption.









