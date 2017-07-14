French Verandah SVGCC

The French Verandah St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College notched up their third consecutive win in a Zone “A” match of the Garfield Sobers International Schools Cricket Tournament in Barbados yesterday beating COM-BER-MERE School of Barbados by 97 runs at MTW.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College batted first and made 221 for 9 off their allotted 40-overs, with Alex Samuel (53), Dillon Douglas (46) and Urnel Thomas (38), Rayon Williams (20). Maxwell Lewis took 6 for 67 for COM-BER-MERE School of Barbados.

COM-BER-MERE School of Barbados had a positive start to their reply and were 73 for 2 in the 13th-overs, before being dismissed for 124 off 28.5-overs. Thaddeus Chase (42) and SHAK-KAE Marshall (26) were their top scorers.

For St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, Jeremy Haywood captured 4 for 20, and Dillion Douglas 3 for 23.

French Verandah St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College are playing against the School of Nations of Guyana today.









