HIV Carnival Campaign

Local Health Officials are hoping that it’s HIV Awareness and Safe Sex Carnival Campaign was effective.

The campaign under the theme “Catch the Vibe Not the Virus” was initiated by the National AIDS Secretariat and was aimed at discouraging persons from engaging in risky behavior.

Azonya Vanloo-Morris, Representative of the AIDS Secretariat, is encouraging persons to take responsibility for their lives by making careful choices.

Mrs. Morris said the unit would continue to advocate for the use of condoms which will go a long way in reducing the transmission of Sexually Transmitted Diseases.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related