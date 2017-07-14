Soroptimist Anniversary

Soroptimist International of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is today celebrating its 30th Anniversary.

Rene Baptiste, Development and Organizational Officer of Soroptimist International, said thirty years ago on this date the Club was chartered here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Sunday a Celebratory Tea Party will be held during which time several members will be recognized for their contribution to the club over the years.

Miss Baptiste said the Club’s biggest project to date is the establishment of the Comfort Station in Kingstown and the Club also provides assistance to several other Institutions here.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through social and economic empowerment programs.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Chapter consists of thirty five members.









