A 5-member team will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas from 18th to 23rd of this month.

The Team comprises Swimmers, Shane Cadougan, and Nikolas Sylvester, and Athletes Daria Matthias, Zita Vincent and Javon Rawlins.

Wayne Williams is the Team Leader, with Neisha Alexander, Chaperone.









