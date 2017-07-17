CKDO Summer Program

Central Kingstown Development Organization is hosting its Annual Summer Program from today.

The summer program will be held at the convene at the Redemption Sharpes Community Centre from today to July 28th, beginning at 9am daily.

Organizers say they are hoping to attract children from throughout Central Kingstown, and they will be involved in Music, Art and I.T.

Music will be the main area of training as musical equipment amounting to forty thousand dollars have been provided to train young people.

The SVG Police Band will assist in the Music training.









