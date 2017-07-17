SJSM Health Fair

More than two hundred individuals were treated to free medical checks during a Health Fair put on by the Saint James Medical School in Arnos Vale.

Persons were able to get their blood pressure taken, their sugar levels tested, and their body mass index calculated. There were also Dental and Vision Testing.

Daniel Bestow, President of the Student Council said the Health Fair was a very rewarding experience for all of the students as well as excellent practice in dealing with, and treating the public.

He said that their main aim is educate communities about how important it is to have regular checkups.

Meanwhile, Lauren Turich, Vice President of the Student Council said while most people were in good health, there are concerns about Hypertension and noted that persons need to improve their diets.









