SVGTU Summer Workshop

The Annual Summer Institute Workshops for Teachers will officially get underway here today.

The SVG Teachers Union is partnering with the Ministry of education and the Canadian Teachers Federation to host the workshop from today to July 28th.

During the workshop, Teachers will be involved in sessions on Vocational Education; Science; Math; English and ICT.

The official opening ceremony takes place at the Peace Memorial Hall from 8:30 this morning and the working sessions will be held at the Girls High School.









