VINSAVE Summer Progam

The Annual Summer Program put on by the SVG save the Children Fund (VINSAVE) got underway today under the theme – “Enjoy the beauty of our land SVG”

The six week program is catering for children ages 4 ½ – 14 years.

A release from VINSAVE says the children would spend a lot of time outdoors visiting places of interest, observing the beauty of our land, its flora and fauna, birds and fishes, rivers and streams.

They will also be engaged in indoor activities such as drama, language, creative arts, songs and generally have a good time together. The children will also visit Bequia on one of their field trips

The program will end on August 25th with a concert and exhibition of the Children’s work.

The Vinsave Summer Program provides a very relaxing yet educational and stimulating experience for the children who attend.

The Program has been in operation for over 30 years.









