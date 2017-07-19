AIA Screening

Top Officials at the Argyle International Airport say that searches carried out on passengers’ luggage are in line with international aviation security standards.

Several passengers have recently taken to social media complaining of items having been removed from their luggage, and accusing airport workers of theft.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface program this morning, Keith Miller, Chief of Security at the Argyle International Airport, said Authorities are investigating those complaints thoroughly but have not yet seen any evidence of these allegations.

Mr. Miller said they are responsible for ensuring the safety of all passengers and noted that the procedure that is done to screen passengers’ baggage is done in a systematic way.

Meanwhile, Hadley Bourne, Chief Executive Officer at the Argyle International Airport, said the Airport takes these allegations seriously, but some persons have been not forthcoming with information about their missing items.









