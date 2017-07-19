Bequia T20 Premier League Cricket Results

There were victories for Monica Cash and Carry Port Elizabeth, Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters and Sugar Reef Bequia United in the Bequia Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth last weekend.

Monica Cash and Carry Port Elizabeth gained a 4-wicket victory over Friendship United.

The scores: Friendship United 162 for 7 off 20-overs; Alrick Pompey 27, John Millar 27, Verden Baptiste 23, Michael Millar 22, Desbert Yorke 20; Romano Warren 3 for 28.

Monica Cash and Carry Port Elizabeth 164 for 6 off 17.4-overs; Ryan Richards 48, Kenrick Cozier 39; Alrick Pompey 3 for 32, Verden Baptiste 2 for 51,

Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters beat Bequia Venture Royal Challengers by 92 runs. The scores: Davis Construction Port Elizabeth Masters 253 for 3 off 20-overs; Burton Forde 111, Calvin Hazell 53.

Bequia Venture Royal Challengers 161 for 8 off 20-overs; Ian Gonsalves 46, MacNeil Farrell 22; Roland Ollivierre 3 for 20.

And, Sugar Reef Bequia United defeated Fully Loaded by 50 runs. SCORES: Sugar Reef Bequia United 254 for 5 off 20-overs; Cosmos Hackshaw 66, Rickford Walker 57, Chelson Stowe 52, Adinol Richards 35; Olrick Brackin 2 for 31, Primus Nanton 2 for 33.

Filly Loaded 204 for 7 off 20-overs; Mikron McDowall 79, Denson Hoyte 32, Olrick Brackin 22; Cosmus Hackshaw 4 for 35, Chelson Stowe 2 for 30.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related