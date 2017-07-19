Migrant Workers Workshop

Matters relating to Migrant Workers will be addressed at a two day workshop spearheaded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The workshop is aimed at equipping relevant stakeholders to prepare the National Report to the Committee on the Convention on Migrant Workers.

Sessions will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room today and tomorrow.

The workshop will target members of the National Mechanism on Reporting and Follow-up, as well as Representatives of Civil society Organizations.

Bradford Smith, Secretary of the Committee on the Convention on Migrant Workers and Michelle Braithwaite, Human Rights Officer in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Barbados will be the Workshop facilitators.

An official opening ceremony was held this afternoon at one.









