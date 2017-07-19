National Football Championship Results

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation were forced to cancel National Football Championship games at the Campden Park Playing Field last weekend because of the soggy condition of the Field.

Monday’s matches in the Under-15 Championship at the Layou Playing Field and the Campden Playing Field were also cancelled because of the poor condition of the Fields.

In the Premier Division, Jebelle FC defeated System Three 2-1, Sion Hill thumped Greggs FC 5-nil, and SV United won from Campdonia Chelsea 2-1.

Sparta FC outplayed Brownstown United beating them 7-nil in the Under-19 Championship.









