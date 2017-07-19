SVGCC in Sobers Semi

French Verandah St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College reached the semi-finals of the Sir Garfield Sobers Schools International Cricket Tournament in Barbados yesterday after beating BRYAN-STON School of England by 5 wickets.

They have so far played unbeaten in the Tournament with one preliminary match to play.

All matches yesterday were affected by rain which left the pitches difficult for batting. St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College won the toss, put BRYAN-STON School of England to bat first in the match that was reduced to 35-overs.

BRYAN-STON School of England reached 98 for 5 off 30-overs before rain stopped play and ended their innings. Opener Harrison Clarke 30 and middle order batsmen, Frank Turrill (26 not out), and Ollie Thomas (20 not out) were the top scorers. For St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, off spinners, Roshorn John took 3 for 12, Jerremy Haywood had 1 for 11.

More rain delayed the resumption after lunch and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College were set 67 to win off 20-overs. They lost 5 wickets in reaching their target off 11.4-overs. Opening batsman, Alex Samuel made 27 not out. Medium pacer, Harrison Clarke took 2 for 24 for BRYAN-STON School of England.

Today was a rest day in the Tournament. French Verandah St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College will play their seventh match of the preliminary round tomorrow. Their opponents will be Presentation College of Trinidad and Tobago.









