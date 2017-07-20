Football Updates

* Greggs FC (1) defeated Richland Park Pride and Joy (1) 9-8 on penalty kicks in the 1st match of the Big Sixteen round of the National Lotteries Authority/FLOW/ Hairoun/COMPUTEC/ Kirk DaSilva/RUFF-I Sound System Marriaqua Football Championships at the Cane End Playing Field.

In regulation time, the match was goalless.

This afternoon at 4:30, Humble Lions (2) will meet Richland Park Pride and Joy (2) in another Big Sixteen match also at the Cane End Playing Field.

* Meanwhile, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1) defeated Progressive Youths of Georgetown 1-nil yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Brad Richards was the man on target for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1).

Today at 4:30 pm, SV United and Knockers FC of Diamonds will square-off also at the Diamonds Playing Field.









