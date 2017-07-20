T20 Softball Cricket Results

Defending champions, Country Meets Town Out-AH-Trouble (1) secured a place in the final of this year’s St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Co-operative Credit Union Clinchers Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship with a 9-wicket win over Street Fighters at the Richland Park Oval last weekend.

The scores: Street Fighters 60 off 17.3-overs, Country Meets Town OUT-AH-Trouble (1) 64 for 1 off 9.5-overs.

Owia Young Strikers defeated Dr. Thomas Injectors by 38 runs in their Quarter-final match.

The scores: Owia Young Strikers 109 for 6 off 20-overs, Dr. Thomas Injectors 71 off 19.1-overs.

And, Gairy Construction Simple Boyz also won a Quarter-final match with a 10-wicket win over C.G.M Gallagher Novice.

The scores: C.G.M Gallagher Novice 112 for 6 off 20-overs, Gairy Construction Simple Boyz 117 without loss off 11.1-overs.









