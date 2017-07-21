Counterfeit Currency

Vincentians and other citizens in the OECS are being advised to be on the alert for counterfeit EC Currency notes, particularly during this time of heightened regional festivities.

An Advisory issued by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, ECCB, said vigilance should be exercised when conducting cash transactions to ensure the authenticity of notes.

The Bank pointed out that counterfeit notes do not have any value and it is a criminal offense to pass them on. It advised that persons who encounter any suspicious looking note, should take it to the ECCB Headquarters, any of the ECCB Agency Offices or the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) within the Police Force for assessment.

The ECCB says the features of authentic EC Currency notes are outlined on the ‘Take Note of Your EC Notes’ posters available on the Bank’s website – www.eccb-centralbank.org.

Additional information on the subject of counterfeit notes can also be accessed via the Bank’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page – ECCB Connects.









